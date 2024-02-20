Vidyut Jammwal says his films 'have never crossed a certain budget' before Crakk: 'No one would...' | Exclusive

Vidyut Jammwal talks about Crakk, comparisons with the likes of Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan, and more.

Vidyut Jammwal i turning producer with his upcoming film Crakk. The Aditya Datt-directorial sees the actor return to the action genre after more dramatic turns in Khuda Haafiz and IB71. Ahead of the film’s release, Vidyut talks to DNA about why Crakk is special to him and reflects on comparisons with international martial artistes.

Ever since Vidyut burst on to the scene with Force and Commando over a decade ago, he has been known for his never-seen-before action sequences. Many a times, he has been compared with international stars like Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan. Others have unfavourably accused him of copying them. That doesn’t faze Vidyut through. “We were promoting this film the other day and at this show, there was a girl emulating Nora (Fatehi, Crakk’s female lead). Nobody got the fact that she was emulating her. So it’s not about just copying. It’s excellence, because Nora is the number one dancer. So to do something that she does takes skill. For me, that person was a winner already,” says the actor.

Crakk also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles and Vidyut proudly points out that the entire principal cast – as well as director Aditya Datt – are self-made individuals. Talking about the collaboration, he says, “Nobody in this room wants to be limited. They don’t want to do anything they have already done in the past. This is shared hard work. Everyone sitting here has made it on their own, and we all aspire to do something new.”

Vidyut says he relishes the challenges of creating something new, something different in each film even if the genre is the same. Often times, it means upping the ante in terms of the stunts and action. Crakk pushes the actor to his limits. Talking about how he achieved that, Vidyut says, “I have been in this industry a while and I have never been able to cross a certain budget that my movies are made in. There’s never been anyone who would bet on a certain amount. You need some money to get excellence. For instance, if you need to cast Arjun Rampal, you need to have some money. But on another note, we found friends who believed in us, who wanted to do this. That’s how it all came together.” Crakk releases in theatres on February 23.