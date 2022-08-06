Vidya Balan reacts to question about pay disparity in industry, says 'is sawal ka javab..'

Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan frequently portrays strong female roles and was recently observed interacting in a playful and lighthearted manner with her Instagram followers. She led a "Ask Me Anything" session and gave some honest answers. The actress disproved a number of theatrical conventions with Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani and has since proven her acting talent in challenging movies.

In a story she uploaded, Vidya Balan requested questions from her followers on the subject of "Women, Work, and Women At Work." Her responses demonstrated the strength she brings with her everywhere.

Vidya Balan was asked why are women paid less as compared to men. She replied writing, "Is sawal ka jawab mujhe bhi chahiye."

For the unversed, Vidya Balan had reacted to an FIR being filed against B-town heartthrob Ranveer Singh over his controversial nude photoshoot. Stating that she think the people who filed the FIR do not have much to do in life, Vidya said that if someone doesn't like it (Ranveer's nude photoshoot), then they should close the paper or throw it while adding that it's a waste of time to get into FIRs.

While speaking to the media at Kubbra Sait's book launch on Thursday, when asked about FIR being filed against Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan said, "Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don't have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don't like it, then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?"

Sharing her personal thoughts on Ranveer's nude photoshoot, Vudya hilariously told the media, "What is the problem in that? This is the first time a man has done something like this. Hume bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye (Let us also feast our eyes)."