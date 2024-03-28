This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Despite working in films for 27 years, Vinod Khanna's son, Akshaye Khanna failed to give a solo hit, and yet he charges Rs 2.5 crore for a film.

Every actor dreams about achieving stardom, and when the artiste is a superstar's son, then there is a baggage of expectation that comes along. Today we will discuss an actor whose late father was a superstar and he ruled the decade of the 70s. Sadly, his son, couldn't achieve the same stardom despite being talented.

Akshay Khanna, who was once called the handsome hunk of Bollywood, had a rocky start in Bollywood. As his career progressed, he starred in several successful films, but still, he failed to give a solo hit. As Akshaye Khanna turned 49, we will bring you a sneak peek into his career. Even though Akshaye has starred in several disasters, he still charges more than any other leading A-lister.

Akshaye Khanna was inclined towards sports than studies

Akshaye Khanna is the youngest son of late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali. He was born on March 28, 1975, in Mumbai. Akshaye also has an elder Rahul Khanna, and he is also an actor. Akshaye Khanna attended Bombay International School, Babulnath. He then did his HSC from Lawrence School, Lovedale, Ooty. In an interview, Akshaye was more inclined towards sports than studies.

Akshaye Khanna's debut that tanked at the box office

Akshay Khanna started his career with his father Vinod Khanna's film Himalaya Putra (1997). The film was directed by director Pankaj Parashar and starred Vinod Khanna, and Hema Malini in the lead. In this film, Akshay Khanna was the second lead with Anjala Zaveri. The movie was released with a mixed reception and it flopped badly at the box office. Even though Himalaya Putra was a flop, Akshaye's acting chops were appreciated.

The short span of success Akshaye Khanna witnessed in his career

After a bad beginning, Akshaye was seen in JP Dutta's war drama Border (1997). In the ensemble film, Akshaye played the supporting role of Dharmveer, and his role garnered appreciation from the masses. Border was 1997's biggest blockbuster, and it launched Akshaye's career. After Border, he starred in several successful films including Taal (1999), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Humraaz (2002), Hungama (2003) Hulchul (2004), and Race (2008).

The personal tragedy that impacted Akshaye's career

In the career of 27 years, Akshaye delivered several flops, including Dishoom, Ittefaq, The Accidental Prime Minister, Deewar, Salaam-e-Ishq, Naqab, Gandhi My Father, Short Cut-The Con is On, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Kudrat, and Aap Ki Khatir. On one side, Akshaye was delivering several flops, he also suffered from baldness. Reportedly due to tension and stress, his look drastically changed.

The baldness hurt his self-esteem and self-confidence. In an interview with Mid Day, Akshay openly about his looks and premature balding. During that time he said that he started losing hair at a very young age. Due to this condition, he became so depressed that his self-confidence was shaken. However, he accepted the truth and worked harder towards his craft.

Akshaye Khanna's net worth

In the 2010s, Akshaye became very choosy in films and starred in very selective films. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, and for this film, the actor reportedly charges Rs 2.5 crore for the role. According to GQ India, Akshay's net worth is Rs 148 crores. The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Despite having a successful career in the industry, Akshay Khanna is not married yet. He is single even at the age of 49.