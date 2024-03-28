Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet woman, worked as Playboy Bunny to pay bills, now has over Rs 183403 crore net worth, she’s richest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Easy steps to strengthen your emotional health

8 superfoods for kidney health you must eat daily

7 low-glycemic foods for diabetic diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh shines in Netflix's riveting musical, fans say 'Imtiaz Ali comeback loading'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Despite working in films for 27 years, Vinod Khanna's son, Akshaye Khanna failed to give a solo hit, and yet he charges Rs 2.5 crore for a film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 01:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The actor who failed to hit solo in 27 years (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every actor dreams about achieving stardom, and when the artiste is a superstar's son, then there is a baggage of expectation that comes along. Today we will discuss an actor whose late father was a superstar and he ruled the decade of the 70s. Sadly, his son, couldn't achieve the same stardom despite being talented. 

Akshay Khanna, who was once called the handsome hunk of Bollywood, had a rocky start in Bollywood. As his career progressed, he starred in several successful films, but still, he failed to give a solo hit. As Akshaye Khanna turned 49, we will bring you a sneak peek into his career. Even though Akshaye has starred in several disasters, he still charges more than any other leading A-lister. 

Akshaye Khanna was inclined towards sports than studies 

Akshaye Khanna is the youngest son of late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali. He was born on March 28, 1975, in Mumbai. Akshaye also has an elder Rahul Khanna, and he is also an actor. Akshaye Khanna attended Bombay International School, Babulnath. He then did his HSC from Lawrence School, Lovedale, Ooty. In an interview, Akshaye was more inclined towards sports than studies.

Akshaye Khanna's debut that tanked at the box office 

Akshay Khanna started his career with his father Vinod Khanna's film Himalaya Putra (1997). The film was directed by director Pankaj Parashar and starred Vinod Khanna, and Hema Malini in the lead. In this film, Akshay Khanna was the second lead with Anjala Zaveri. The movie was released with a mixed reception and it flopped badly at the box office. Even though Himalaya Putra was a flop, Akshaye's acting chops were appreciated. 

The short span of success Akshaye Khanna witnessed in his career

After a bad beginning, Akshaye was seen in JP Dutta's war drama Border (1997). In the ensemble film, Akshaye played the supporting role of Dharmveer, and his role garnered appreciation from the masses. Border was 1997's biggest blockbuster, and it launched Akshaye's career. After Border, he starred in several successful films including Taal (1999), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Humraaz (2002), Hungama (2003) Hulchul (2004), and Race (2008). 

The personal tragedy that impacted Akshaye's career

In the career of 27 years, Akshaye delivered several flops, including Dishoom, Ittefaq, The Accidental Prime Minister, Deewar, Salaam-e-Ishq, Naqab, Gandhi My Father, Short Cut-The Con is On, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Kudrat, and Aap Ki Khatir. On one side, Akshaye was delivering several flops, he also suffered from baldness. Reportedly due to tension and stress, his look drastically changed. 

The baldness hurt his self-esteem and self-confidence. In an interview with Mid Day, Akshay openly about his looks and premature balding. During that time he said that he started losing hair at a very young age. Due to this condition, he became so depressed that his self-confidence was shaken. However, he accepted the truth and worked harder towards his craft. 

Akshaye Khanna's net worth 

In the 2010s, Akshaye became very choosy in films and starred in very selective films. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, and for this film, the actor reportedly charges Rs 2.5 crore for the role. According to GQ India, Akshay's net worth is Rs 148 crores. The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Despite having a successful career in the industry, Akshay Khanna is not married yet. He is single even at the age of 49.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

India summons US diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

Sriram Raghavan opens up on mixed response to Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas: 'If I tried to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement