Soorma: Sandeep Singh is excited to show his Diljit Dosanjh starrer biopic to his family

Soorma: Sandeep Singh is excited to show his Diljit Dosanjh starrer biopic to his family

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 02:47 AM IST

Indian Hockey legend Sandeep Singh is extremely excited to showcase his biopic Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh to his family. As the sports drama is inching closer to its release, Sandeep Singh expressed his excitement to show his life story to his family.

The hockey legend feels that 'Soorma' is actually a story of their struggles. From emerging as one of the best hockey players to rising back after being shot, Sandeep Singh's life story depicts struggles at every turn of his life. There was a point where the family lost everything and had to even sell their house and stay with their uncle.

Talking about showcasing the film to his family, Sandeep Singh shares,"My entire family and I are very excited to see the film for the first time. We are coming to Mumbai tomorrow and my parents are looking forward to see the reality on my life on the big screen".

Soorma is inspired by a true story and director Shaad Ali has tried to keep it as real as possible. Sandeep Singh was shot with a bullet while he was traveling in the train 12 years ago, after which the hockey player was paralysed for 2 years. But his determination and love for the game brought him back and he won several medals for our country.

The film has been shot in his hometown Shahabad to capture the real essence of his struggle and the journey to become a hockey legend. The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

