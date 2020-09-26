Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan appear before NCB in Bollywood drug nexus investigation

While Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash are being grilled by a team of NCB in their guest house, actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have arrived before the agency in the zonal office. They were expected to arrive at the office at 11 am.

Shraddha Kapoor received a summon after her 'CBD oil' WhatsApp chat. The actress was one of the names revealed by Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha. A WhatsApp chat between her, Deepika Padukone, Karishma and others, had gone viral.

The NCB is trying to find if Shraddha was dealing with or used any kind of drugs. Co-incidentally Shraddha Kapoor was also one of Sushant Singh Rajput's co-stars. She worked with him in the 2019 release 'Chhichhore', which was helmed by 'Dangal' famed director Nitesh Tiwari.

Thus, the agency is also likely to question Shraddha around actor Sushant along with the Bollywood drug nexus investigation. They are likely to ask questions about Sushant's behaviour on the sets (after some people claimed that the actor was depressed) among other things.

Sara Ali Khan, who is reported to have been in a relationship with Sushant, was also seen at the office. Rhea had previously stated Sushant got into the habit of drugs after he worked on 'Kedarnath' with actor Sara Ali Khan. The film marked her debut in Bollywood. Some reports also stated that Rhea said Sara often visited Sushant's Pawana lakehouse for drug parties. The agency is thus, going to interrogate her on the same topics.