Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani reveals if trolling affects her, says social media 'can be...'

Rasha Thadani shared her thoughts about social media trolling and admitted that she gets affected by social media trolling, and does feel bad a bit about it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 11:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rasha Thadani (Image source: Instagram)
Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial. In her first media interview, Rasha opened up about getting familiar with the fame and paparazzi culture. In the interaction with Cosmopolitan, Rasha said, "While growing up, mom (Raveena Tandon) tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture (paparazzi culture) at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone — it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill." 

Rasha added that it's hard to keep away from social media, even though it can get nasty sometimes, "With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn’t our work — while it can be fun, it can also be nasty." Rasha is aware of trolling, and when asked if she gets affected by negative comments, or bothered by trolls, she said, "I am a little stronger that way — I feel lucky I haven’t been trolled all that much (yet). I follow this saying: If your day is 100 percent, and something affects 3 percent of it, don’t let the other 97 percent get affected as well. If something (like trolling) happens, I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit, then forgetting about it, and moving on. I meditate constantly as it is good for my mental health. When you sit with yourself, respect your own feelings and thoughts, it makes you a stronger person."

Rasha has a black belt in Taekwondo, and she wishes to do an action film, she said, "I've always wanted to do an intense romantic film—fingers crossed, it will happen soon. And yes, I would love to do an action film. I started Taekwondo when I was seven, and earned my black belt at 14. I never thought that I would use it in a film—but hopefully, I can." This year on March 16, Rasha turned 19, and her Bollywood debut film is slated for a 2024 release

