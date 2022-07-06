Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls: Internet starts meme-fest, actor shares the best ones

Ranveer Singh-Bear Grylls/Netflix

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's daring exploits and Serbian adventure in Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls have been the talk of the town as the Padmavat star turned into the new subject of memes! The newly dropped trailer for Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls shows the actor facing some tough choices. Should he rappel down a craggy cliff or traverse a mountain line across a nail-biting drop to descend from high ground? What should he do when he meets bears — play dead or dance for them?

Ever since the trailer dropped, netizens have been having a meme fest. Now most actors take offence to memes on them, but Ranveer, who is known for being hilarious, and witty and one who can can take a joke on himself, Tuesday, took to his Instagram to share a series of memes made by Twitter and Instagram users.

The memes are sure to leave you in splits as did it Ranveer.

The memes show stills of the trailer where Ranveer is in the midst of the action. In some pictures, he is seen running away, and in some, he is standing still wearing an olive green T-shirt, flaunting his half-bun. There were also some photoshopped images where he is a part of The Avengers. Netizens drew some hilarious comparisons with cricketer Rishabh Pant when he goes behind the wickets for wicketkeeping.

Check them out:

Last month, Netflix India dropped a new trailer of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an adventure-based show, which will premier on July 8. Netflix India captioned the video, "Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India's first interactive show drops on July 8th."

In the trailer, Ranveer Singh could be seen surviving in the wild with adventurer and host Bear Grylls. Ranveer could also be seen getting hold of a special flower for his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, he said, "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I'm going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies.)"

Ranveer is known for his versatility - he is an actor, fashion icon, dancer, and rapper, and always tries to push his boundaries with each of his performances, and now with this new collaboration, the actor is all set to hit 'bahot bahot hard' in this crazy and wild journey.