Rani Mukerji recalls her last call with Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar, says, ' I feel terrible..'

Rani Mukerji reveals she shared a great connection with director Pradeep Sarkar and was shocked to hear the sad news of his demise

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Rani Mukerji-Pradeep Sarkar

Director Pradeep Sarkar helmed a number of movies from Parineeta to Helicopter Eela. The filmmaker passed away at 67 on March 24 and the entertainment industry is mourning his loss. Rani Mukerji also expressed her grief on the director’s demise and revealed she had a long chit-chat with him a few days back about her movie.

Rani Mukerji worked with Pradeep Sarkar in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani and was saddened to hear the news of the director’s demise and said, “I'm very very shocked by the news of Dada's passing away. I, in fact, spoke to him just the other day when I had gone to Amritsar, to the Golden Temple where he had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him. We were planning to meet this week when I got back but it is just so unexpected. His wife (Panchali boudi) called me at 4 am when this happened, it is really sad and shocking that dada has passed away like this.”

The actress also paid her condolence to Pradeep Sarkar's family and team members and said, “Boudi had informed me that he was in remission and he was all ok. He was also shooting these last few days so I don't know how it all transpired in just a matter of a few hours. I'm sure everybody who knows Dada will feel his loss deeply the way I'm feeling it. I had a great connection with him, we've done a lot of work together over the years, so it's literally like losing a family member. My heart goes out to Boudi, Ronno, and Raya as they were a very close-knit family, and to all the people who worked in Dada's production house and those who have been attached to him over the years. It's going to be a great loss for them.”

Rani Mukerji concluded, “So I'm really very saddened by this because I was meant to meet him soon so I feel terrible about it. You never realize how life is so unpredictable, you speak to a person and the next thing you know is that the person is not there. I will hold on to my last memory of him being so happy and excited for me as he had called me to share the feedback that he was getting for my film and me from all over.”

The sudden demise of the national award-winning director Pradeep Sarkar has left the entire industry in a state of shock and everyone is deeply saddened by the shocking news. From television actors to Bollywood stars, people who worked with the director are remembering him and paying their tributes. The last rites too were attended by many celebrities.

