Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan's mother-in-law celebrates actor's international success with Naatu Naatu hookstep, wife Upasana reacts

Ram Charan has got a special fan in his mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni. Check out how she celebrated actor's success in Swisterland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Ram Charan's mother-in-law celebrates actor's international success with Naatu Naatu hookstep, wife Upasana reacts
Naatu Naatu Ram Charan Mother in law

The celebration of RRR's success continues, and Ram Charan's family is also proud of the actor's contribution to SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster. Ram's family members are now been asked to share their views on his international success, and it makes them happy. 

Recently, Charan's mother-in-law and Appolo Hospital Executive VP, Shobana Kamineni attended World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Switzerland. There she was asked about Ram Charan's international success with RRR. Shobana smiled, and she answered with Naatu Naatu's hook step. 

In a video, Sr Kamineni was seen expressing her joy with the iconic song's hookstep. Ram's wife and Shobana's daughter Upasana shared the video and captioned it saying, "Very proud mother in law - #NatuNatu in Davos Love mom @shobanakamineni

Here's the post

Shobana's happiness impressed Ram's fans, and they reacted to her celebratory hookstep. A user called Sr Kamneni, 'younger sister of Upasana. Another user called her "Super madam." Another fan hailed Ram as the "Man of masses." 

Recently, RRR made the country proud by bagging Golden Globes for Best Original Song, and Best Foreign Film at CCA (Critics Choice Association). Sadly, SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR has failed to make the cut among the final five movies nominated for the Best Film Not In The English Language category at the BAFTA Awards 2023, also known as the British Film Academy Awards. The nominations for all 24 categories for the BAFTA 2023 were announced on Thursday, January 19.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer was shortlisted among the ten films on the BAFTA longlist, which was released earlier this month. The final five nominees who will be competing against each other in this category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl. Ram Charan's RRR also starred Jr NTR in the leading role. The film was released in India on March 25, 2022. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.