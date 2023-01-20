Ram Charan's mother-in-law celebrates actor's international success with Naatu Naatu hookstep, wife Upasana reacts

Naatu Naatu Ram Charan Mother in law

The celebration of RRR's success continues, and Ram Charan's family is also proud of the actor's contribution to SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster. Ram's family members are now been asked to share their views on his international success, and it makes them happy.

Recently, Charan's mother-in-law and Appolo Hospital Executive VP, Shobana Kamineni attended World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Switzerland. There she was asked about Ram Charan's international success with RRR. Shobana smiled, and she answered with Naatu Naatu's hook step.

In a video, Sr Kamineni was seen expressing her joy with the iconic song's hookstep. Ram's wife and Shobana's daughter Upasana shared the video and captioned it saying, "Very proud mother in law - #NatuNatu in Davos Love mom @shobanakamineni

Shobana's happiness impressed Ram's fans, and they reacted to her celebratory hookstep. A user called Sr Kamneni, 'younger sister of Upasana. Another user called her "Super madam." Another fan hailed Ram as the "Man of masses."

Recently, RRR made the country proud by bagging Golden Globes for Best Original Song, and Best Foreign Film at CCA (Critics Choice Association). Sadly, SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR has failed to make the cut among the final five movies nominated for the Best Film Not In The English Language category at the BAFTA Awards 2023, also known as the British Film Academy Awards. The nominations for all 24 categories for the BAFTA 2023 were announced on Thursday, January 19.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer was shortlisted among the ten films on the BAFTA longlist, which was released earlier this month. The final five nominees who will be competing against each other in this category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl. Ram Charan's RRR also starred Jr NTR in the leading role. The film was released in India on March 25, 2022.