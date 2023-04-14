Pooja Hegde reacts to rumours that she is dating Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan: ‘What do I say to that?'

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. The duo has teamed up for the first time and their chemistry is already being much-appreciated. The actress was also rumoured to be dating Salman Khan and the rumours fumed when the latter attended the actress’s brother Rishabh Hegde’s wedding ceremony and their picture surfaced online. Now, she has finally opened up on the dating rumours.

In a conversation with ETimes, Pooja Hegde addressed the dating rumours with Salman Khan and claimed that she is single and wants to concentrate on her career. The actress said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While speaking about the film, the actress told ANI, “The film came to me before the lockdown. The tile was different. Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala was also part of this project and we did Houseful together. After watching my film Mohenjo Daro, Salman Sir said we will definitely do something together, we will work together. So it fits very well in the film because my character in the film is a Telugu girl's role. So it was great because I have done a lot of work in Telugu. So it fits beautifully and this film has happened now. And it's a good thing that I got such an important role in Salman Khan's film.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit the theatres on April 21. Other than Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam among others in prominent roles. The film will also see a special appearance of Ram Charan who will be seen grooving with the leads to the song Yentamma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana which also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor. The military action film will release on August 3, 2023. On the other hand, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in the pipeline which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

