Legal trouble for ‘RRR’, PIL filed against makers - details inside

‘RRR’, the much-anticipated pan-Indian film of Indian cinema, has been postponed and is now in legal trouble. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was brought against the creators of ‘RRR’. Alluri Sowmya, a young lady from Undrajavaram in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, filed a PIL in the High Court against the film's writer and producers for altering the facts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in ‘RRR’.

The petitioner opposes the romance between Alluri and Sita. Alluri portrays a cop who works for the British before they take over the country, according to the trailer.

According to Pinkvilla, the petition suggests, "How can a great patriot be shown to work for the colonialists in exchange for a few bucks?"

The petitioner is seeking an injunction to prevent the distribution of the Jr NTR-Ram Charan flick. "If the names are fictional, we have no objection," she continued.

‘RRR’ is directed by SS Rajamouli and written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is a fictionalised account of India's most famous liberation fighters, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem, who are depicted by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The music is being composed by MM Keeravani, a musical genius. DVV Danayya's production company, DVV Entertainments, is behind RRR.