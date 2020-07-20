Pic: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, others to pay musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi, who will mark her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared that as a musical tribute to Sushant, many singers are going to go live including A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shashaa Tirupati, and Jonita Gandhi on July 22 at noon.

Sanjana shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Music has the power to make us relive every single memory. In loving memory of my Manny, - catch us live on 22nd July, 2020 at @disneyplushotstarvip and @sonymusicindia and be a part of a magical musical retreat with the best of the best in music. Our small and humble tribute, to the best there will ever be, our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput. #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @arijitsingh @sashasublime @jonitamusic @hridaygattani @sunidhichauhan5 @foxstarhindi #DilBechara."

On Sunday, Sanjana a new song from the album composed by AR Rahman. The song titled Khulke Jeene Ka features the lead actors Sushant and Sanjana along with Swastika Mukherjee who plays latter's onscreen mom. It has been entirely shot in Paris where a few of the important sequences of the film takes place.

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is based on the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars which is adapted from John Green's novel of the same name. The film was earlier titled Kizie aur Manny and marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.