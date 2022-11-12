Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan stopped by custom officials at Mumbai airport, details inside

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the guests of honour at the Sharjah Book Fair on Friday, November 11. The Pathaan star his manager Pooja Dadlani, bodyguard Ravi and some others returned from the United Arab Emirates to Mumbai in a private charter plane VTR-SG late on Friday night after attending the event.

At the airport, the superstar and his crew were stopped for one hour by customs and asked about the expensive watches that he had bought in UAE. On scanning their bags, customs officials found expensive watches worth about Rs 18 lakh. It has been reported that the watches are from international brands namely Espirit, Babun & Zurbk, and Apple series watches and their total prices have accounted for Rs 17 lakh 56 thousand 500. Empty boxes of Rolex watches were also found inside their bags.

After about an hour of inquiry, Shahrukh and Pooja were allowed to leave the airport, while the actor's bodyguard Ravi and the rest of the team stopped at the airport to complete the further process. After evaluating the cost of watches, Shah Rukh's bodyguard Ravi paid a custom duty of Rs 6 lakh 83 thousand through the actor's credit card, after which his entire team was allowed to go.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a grand comeback to the big screen after his last theatrical release Zero turned out to be a commercial failure at the box office. His first film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action-packed entertainer whose teaser was released on SRK's birthday on November 2.



Along with the Swades actor, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles while Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia will be seen playing pivotal roles. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as Tiger from the Tiger spy series.