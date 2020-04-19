'One World: Together At Home': Shah Rukh Khan requests helping leaders, Priyanka Chopra talks about trouble of refugees

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fellon and Stephen Colbert introduced the show and informed that 50 million dollars have already been donated for WOrld Health Organization (WHO).

Lady Gaga, who helped with the collaboration, then went on to state, "I'm very proud to be part of this initiative. I'm so grateful to the workers and everyone waiting till this all is over". She then goes on to perform 'Smile', crooning the song while playing the piano.

talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.#OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/zjp6Ys733k — Surfing Tsunamis (@calviobrand) April 19, 2020

Steve Today is introduced as he performs on 'Lean On Me' and 'Through Every Night'. Dr. Dana Hawkson then state there is cause to be optimistic, assuring that the team is working towards steady cure.

The Beatles' singer Paul Mc Cartney stated, "I'm honoured to be part of the show for the amazing workers. My mother Mary was a nurse, so I have a lot of respect for them. We love you, thank you." He then goes on to perform 'Lady Madonna' with the help of a piano.

Jimmy Kimmel takes over and thanks IBM, says his father worked with them. Kacey Musgraves then performs on 'Rainbow'. Usher is heard saying, "Tonight is a test. We must learn to avoid the pandemic. We must also focus locally. I would like to thank No Kid Hungry. Everyone, everywhere, be safe."

David and Victoria Beckam join the show live. "If there's a silver lining, it is being able to spend time with our families. We extend huge thank you to workers and their families," they share. They introduce Elton John who thanks the workers. He sings 'I'm Still Standing'.

Jimmy Fellon goes on to perform on 'We Can Dance' with a few doctors and nurses performing on video calls individually too. Meanwhile, Malauma croons 'Carnaval'. Kimmel thanks him and talks about how Chris from ColdPlay began a show which inspired this one.

Ellen DeGenres said, "All of the world is happening, singing opera from their windows. This virus has us isolated but the strength of human kindness means we're never alone." From distributing food in USA to installing hand sanitizers in Israel, every person is helping the cause. Amy Poelher was heard stating, "The poor community is one of the most vulnerable group when ir comes to the virus."

Kimmel then introduces 'Senorita' duo Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cebello, who croon to 'It's a wonderful world'. Beyonce says, "Tonight we celebrate the true heroes. We thank you for your selfless service. The African-American community has been affected a lot. Please protect yourselves. We are one family, we need you."

Beyoncé at One World - Together at home OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/DVylTuwzJh — sofia (@hiveisforyonce) April 19, 2020

Dr. Pedros from WHO assured, "We are making sure it never happens again. I want to thank Lady Gaga, UN and others to bring us together." Eddie Vedder then went on to perform on 'River Across'. LL Cool J also spread a word of positivity. Lizzo croons to 'A Change Is Going To Come'.

Lizzo sounds amazing covering Aretha Franklin’s "A Change Is Gonna Come.” #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/iy042Q7JL1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 19, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan, in a pre-recorded video, appeals people to take action, and says he is looking to people who can contribute to the world leaders, especially the hottest areas. "I love you, stay strong," signed off the actor.

Kimmel says Apple also donated a generous amount to the cause.

The Rolling Stones members perform 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'.

Laura Bush and Michelle Obama join them. "Laura and I want to express our overwhelming gratitude to medical workers," said Michelle, adding that even though coming days will not be easy, we would all overcome it together.

Keith Urban croons to 'Higher Love'. Melinda and Bill Gates are the introduced. They are hopeful that kids can go to school soon. Bill also assures that the medical team is working on a cure. Burna Boy comes up next and croons to 'African Jaja'.

Oprah Winfrey talks about people of South Africa who have suffered and have to face this pandemic now. "We have seen such phenomenal act of courage. The medical workers have always done this. They do not think of themselves. We need to ensure that the leaders step up and provide the medical staff with what they need. We need to insurance that no such thing happens again and if it does, we will be ready," she said.

Jennifer Lopez croons 'People' and says, "Thank you Global Citizens, I now realize how much we people need each other." She bid goodbye with a kiss. Awkafina says, "Tonight we celebrate doctors. Not being able to seeing your loved ones comes as one of the hardest part apart from dealing with COVID-19. Thank you medical proffesionals for taking care of our loved ones."

"There's no question about the impact COVID-19 has. I have seen first hand how it is not possible in rufee camps. They need basic sanitation, clean food and clean water to be able to fight the virus," addresses Priyanka Chopra. John Legend croons 'Stand By Me' next with Sam Smith. Billie Joe Armstrong croons to 'Wake Me Up When September Ends'.

John Legend and Sam Smith doing a "Stand By Me" duet is perfection. #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/OnVetPyu4Q — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 19, 2020

Kerry Washington thanks the workers. She introduces Dr. Sue, who talks about approaching a healthcare worker if they get anxiety attacks. She emphasis on small acts of kindness and learning the act of laughing. Fellon introduces Ibris and Sabrina Elda. They talk about the numbers in UK dropping. Idris says they would croon soon, and Sabrina jokes about not being a singer.

Matthew McCoughney says, "This is a virus that knows no boundary, so take care of our workers by taking care of ourselvers and elders. Take care of each other." Billie Eillish comes up next and croons 'Sunny' with Fineas on the piano. She bids goodbye by thanking the workers.

Taylor Swift comes up next crooning 'Soon You'll Be Better'. Soon, the hosts bid goodbye, before announcing a surprise perfromance where Celine Dior, Lady Gaga, John Legend come together to croon a special song.