Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'My goofy, my handsome': Malaika Arora pens romantic note for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday, shares photos

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and penned a beautiful message to Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

'My goofy, my handsome': Malaika Arora pens romantic note for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday, shares photos
Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

On the occasion of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday, Malaika Arora dropped a series of photos of him and penned a romantic note for him. She called the actor her ‘shopaholic and handsome’.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome …. @arjunkapoor.” In no time, the post went viral and netizens started reacting to it. One of the social media users wrote, “My husband abhi bhi nahi bol sakte kya!?” The second one said, “Thoda acting shikha dena isko.” The third one said, “Both of u are a wonderful couple.” The fourth one said, “U both look so cute together Mam....love u both ...”

Meanwhile, Arjun hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence on Sunday which was also attended by his girlfriend Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, his stepsister Khushi Kapoor, and his friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Now, a video is going viral from last night's celebration in which Malaika Arora is seen dancing her heart out to Chaiyya Chaiyya. The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, went viral on social media. Malaika was seen in a white bodycon dress with red designs grooving to the track with her friends.

Netizens also trolled the actress, who will be celebrating her 50th birthday later this year in October. One Instagram user wrote, "Yeh 50 saal tak ek hi song pe dance karegi (She will dance to the same song for 50 years)", while another added, "Sorry to say but totally vulgar dance moves, she always do vulgarity in dance".

Some netizens defended her with comments such as, "Why do people always have problems with happy people? She is happy in her life, why do we have to criticise", and "Some jealous women and men who can never be close to her have the audacity to speak rubbish about her. Malaika Arora is 49. Aging Beautifully and is a stunner."

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.