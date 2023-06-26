'My goofy, my handsome': Malaika Arora pens romantic note for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday, shares photos

Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

On the occasion of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday, Malaika Arora dropped a series of photos of him and penned a romantic note for him. She called the actor her ‘shopaholic and handsome’.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome …. @arjunkapoor.” In no time, the post went viral and netizens started reacting to it. One of the social media users wrote, “My husband abhi bhi nahi bol sakte kya!?” The second one said, “Thoda acting shikha dena isko.” The third one said, “Both of u are a wonderful couple.” The fourth one said, “U both look so cute together Mam....love u both ...”

Meanwhile, Arjun hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence on Sunday which was also attended by his girlfriend Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, his stepsister Khushi Kapoor, and his friends.

Now, a video is going viral from last night's celebration in which Malaika Arora is seen dancing her heart out to Chaiyya Chaiyya. The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, went viral on social media. Malaika was seen in a white bodycon dress with red designs grooving to the track with her friends.

Netizens also trolled the actress, who will be celebrating her 50th birthday later this year in October. One Instagram user wrote, "Yeh 50 saal tak ek hi song pe dance karegi (She will dance to the same song for 50 years)", while another added, "Sorry to say but totally vulgar dance moves, she always do vulgarity in dance".

Some netizens defended her with comments such as, "Why do people always have problems with happy people? She is happy in her life, why do we have to criticise", and "Some jealous women and men who can never be close to her have the audacity to speak rubbish about her. Malaika Arora is 49. Aging Beautifully and is a stunner."