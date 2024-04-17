Twitter
Meet Amandeep Kaur, Kamaldeep Kaur, Jaiman Singh, Amar Singh Chamkila’s children, who are keeping singer's legacy alive

Here's how Amar Singh Chamkila's children are taking the singer's legacy forward.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 06:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jaiman Singh Chamkila with parents Amar Singh Chamkila, Amarjot Kaur (Image: Instagram)
Diljit Dosanjh is currently winning hearts with his biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila which depicts the life of the Punjabi singer, who was murdered at 27. The film also gives a glimpse of his children. His children were quite young when the singer passed away. Here's a look at what his children are doing now. 

Amar Singh Chamkila had three children. The Punjabi singer was earlier married to Gurmail Kaur during his initial career in the music industry. From their marriage, the singer has two daughters Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur. 

Amandeep Kaur was just four years old when her father Amar Singh Chamkila was shot dead. Post singer’s death, Gurmail Kaur was struggling and her daughters were her support system. 

Kamaldeep Kaur now resides in Canada and is known by her stage name Kamal Chamkila. Kamaldeep is also following her father’s footsteps and ventured into the music industry collaborating with Punjabi singer Raj Brar. 

Apart from two daughters, Amar Singh Chamkila also had a son with Amarjot, whom he married despite being married with Gurmail Kaur. Amar Singh Chamkila’s son Jaiman Chamkila is also keeping his father’s legacy by venturing into the music industry. Recalling his childhood, the singer revealed that as his parents Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot were busy with stage shows, he was raised by his maternal grandparents. The singer also revealed in an interview that he is in touch with his step-sisters and shared that Amandeep is already married and has two kids, Kamaldeep Kaur got married in 2023. 

Jaiman Chamkila is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing videos and photos from his shows. The singer is taking his father’s legacy forward. 

Meanwhile, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is receiving immense love and praise from the audience as well as the critics. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur, has finally been released on Netflix and has won hearts worldwide.

