Meet actress with most Rs 100-crore films as lead, one Rs 1300-crore hit; its not Kangana, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill aim to put more pressure on England

Bollywood

Meet actress with most Rs 100-crore films as lead, one Rs 1300-crore hit; its not Kangana, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena

The actress with three films in the Rs 100-crore club is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country today.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 07:46 AM IST

The actress with three Rs 100-crore hits
The 100-crore club came into existence when Disco Dancer broke the barrier with its worldwide collections in the mid-1980s. Since then, over 200 Indian films have crossed the barrier. But unsurprisingly given the hero-dominated nature of Indian films, very few of them have been women-led. This Women’s Day, we take a look at the actress who has starred in the highest number of films that have gone on to cross Rs 100 crore, and it is a surprising name.

The actress with the most Rs 100-crore films is...

Alia Bhatt is the name with the most Rs 100-crore hits. In a career that has spanned just over a decade, the actress has worked in several hits, both as part of larger casts and ones she has led herself. Among films where she was the lead are critically-acclaimed ones like Highway as well as hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi. Three of these have earned more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. Leading that list is Gangubai, which grossed Rs 212 crore. The two other titles are Raazi (Rs 196 crore) and Dear Zindagi (Rs 135 crore).

Other actresses who have led Rs 100-crore films

The highest-grossing woman-led film from Bollywood (or India for that matter) is Secret Superstar. The Zaira Wasim-starrer grossed Rs 912 crore worldwide. Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story is up next with a worldwide gross of Rs 303 crore. The only other actress with multiple films in the list is Kangana Ranaut. Two of her films – Tanu Weds Manu Retruns and Manikarnika – have grossed over Rs 100 crore. Other actresses in the club are Rani Mukerji (Hichki), Sonam Kapoor (Neerja), and Taapsee Pannu (Pink).

Alia Bhatt’s Rs 1300-crore film

But while Alia has led several strong and high-grossing films, her biggest box office success has been one where she had a special appearance. The film is the pan-India blockbuster RRR, which earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The SS Rajamouli film starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with Alia in a cameo along with Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

