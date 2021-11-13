Malvika Raaj, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' young Poo recalls Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture that she still remembers

Malvika Raaj, who played the younger version of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Poo, is now back in Bollywood with her movie ‘Squad’ that has been released on November 13. Poo aka Pooja was the character played by Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar’s ‘K3G’.

A grown-up Malvika Raaj has now talked about her experience as a child artist and a sweet gesture from Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ that remained with her for a lifetime. In an interview with Hindustan Times, “I remember once we were all sitting for lunch on set and Shah Rukh sir was sitting there too. I came in and he actually left his food and got up to meet me. That really touched me and I still remember that till today. People generally don’t do that and Shah Rukh sir, being Shah Rukh sir, he is just so amazing and humble.”

She further revealed that she didn’t know how amazing it was to share screen space with Bollywood’s most popular actors like SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol. “I just took it like, ‘Okay, I am a part of this,’ and that is because they made me feel like that. Being grounded and so humble, that is one thing I have learnt on the sets of K3G that I will always keep with me. They had a very positive attitude that nobody is small on set, everyone is equal,” she stated

Malvika also said that she wants Kareena to watch her debut film. “Since it is my first film as a leading lady, it would be such a joy for me if she watches the film and post about it on social media. I love her and am a big fan. People still recall me as a young 'Poo' of 'K3G'. So I am wishing and keeping my fingers crossed if I see a post from Kareena on my film!” she told IANS.

The story of her ‘Squad’ revolves around saving a child. According to Bollywood Life, Malvika on being asked whether her popularity as a child actor helped her to get more film offers, answered, “No, I think I am starting from scratch because that was one side of me as a child actor people have seen. Now I am a grown-up, I look different, I am learning new skills in acting and working on my craft. This is also the first time I have tried my hand in action. So yes, a lot more to explore and this is just the beginning.”