'Love Aaj Kal' song 'Shayad': Kartik Aaryan romances Sara Ali Khan & Arushi Sharma in soulful first track

Imtiaz Ali gave a treat to his fans when a few days back he launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal, a sequel to the original by the same name, starring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Arushi Sharma. Audiences, since then, have been looking forward to the songs and music of the film which Imtiaz is famous for.

Today, the makers of the film released the first original song from the film titled Shayad, in which Kartik can be seen romancing Sara and Arushi both. Sung by Arijit Singh, the first part of the song showcases Veer and Zoe's chemistry and their sweet love story as Kartik and Sara celebrate first love.

The other half of the song showcases Kartik as Raghu and Leena as Arushi as the former tries to woo his school sweetheart. The sweetness and innocence of first love are beautifully captured by Imtiaz and fans get to see the various shades of love through these two love stories.

The song is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. In a recent interview, Imtiaz mentioned that the song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal reminds him of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak times when romances of his home town were influenced by the songs from the film. Love Aaj Kal will also have Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.