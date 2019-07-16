Headlines

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Foxconn withdraws from Rs 1.5 lakh crore JV with Vedanta semiconductor project in India

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

'Khandaani Shafakhana' song 'Dil Jaaniye' is the latest romantic song to listen to this monsoon, Watch

'Dil Jaaniye' from 'Khandaani Shafakhana' sure to make monsoons more romantic

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 04:57 PM IST

Shot in crowded streets, the song starts with Sonakshi gazing at Priyansh as he juggles lemons until he notices her eyes fixed on him. The slow-paced melodious track follows the beautiful bond developing between the two as they try and steal some moments together. Sonakshi, who is seen as a cheerful, bubbly girl in most of the trailer is rather calm and composed in this song.

Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic number is sure to leave you soothed anytime. The mellifluous lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed with Payal Dev composing the music.

Watch the song here:

The film which will hit the big screens on August 2 is a quirky take on the taboo around sexual disorders featuring the 'Dabangg' actress taking over her uncle's 'Sex Clinic' after his demise. Shilpi Dasgupta is directing while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing the film.

Expressing admiration for her character, Sonakshi even changed her Twitter profile name to 'Baby Bedi', the character she is essaying in the film. The film comes after Sonakshi's April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. 

