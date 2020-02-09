Kartik Aaryan to team up with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut for 3D action-thriller

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and newcomer Arushi Sharma. While the film is slated to release on Valentines Day i.e/ February 14, Kartik already has a busy 2020 in mind as he not only has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the making, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has also now signed the dotted line for yet another project.

According to reports, the film will see Kartik teaming up with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut in a 3D action-thriller, backed by T-Series. The film will see Kartik shoot in various Indian and international locations.

Speaking about collaborating with Om, Kartik said, "I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I’m super excited to be a part of his next film and can’t wait to start work on my first action movie." Om, too, seemed excited to work with Kartik, "In the initial stages of the script itself I knew Kartik would fit the character well and I am glad to have him on board," he said.

The news about the rest of the cast and who will play what role opposite Kartik is yet to be disclosed, however, after recently watching Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, audiences are thrilled to see what magic Om would create with Kartik in the forefront.