'Small fry like you...': Kangana Ranaut says she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh in old viral tweet

In 2021, Kangana tweeted that she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh as the population is 'hardly 60/70 lakh, and no poverty/crime' is in the state.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut, recently, announced that she will be contesting upcoming elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, which also happens to be her birthplace. Days after she announced the news, an old tweet in which she said that she wouldn’t contest from HP went viral on social media.

In 2021, Kangana tweeted, "I was given the option of Gwalior during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks."

She replied to the social media user who wrote, “Mark my tweet! Kangana Ranaut will fight by-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency...” The screenshot has been shared by a Redditor with the caption, “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai.”

After the official announcement by BJP, Kangana took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency)."

"I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks", the actress further added. Several of her fans congratulated the actress on beginning her politicar career and said that they are looking forward to her campaign.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. The actress portrays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, which also is her solo directorial debut. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and late Satish Kaushik will be seen portraying important political leaders in the film.

