'Small fry like you...': Kangana Ranaut says she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh in old viral tweet

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani’s firm makes massive buy at enterprise value of Rs 30800000000, Karan Adani claims it will…

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby Raha plays Holi for first time, video goes viral

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

Gautam Singhania’s father denies reconciliation with billionaire son, blasts ‘ulterior motive’ to take…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani’s firm makes massive buy at enterprise value of Rs 30800000000, Karan Adani claims it will…

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby Raha plays Holi for first time, video goes viral

Oldest language in the world and its relation with India

10 zinc-rich foods for vegetarians

Hindu king who lost only once to Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Small fry like you...': Kangana Ranaut says she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh in old viral tweet

In 2021, Kangana tweeted that she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh as the population is 'hardly 60/70 lakh, and no poverty/crime' is in the state.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 09:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Kangana Ranaut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut, recently, announced that she will be contesting upcoming elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, which also happens to be her birthplace. Days after she announced the news, an old tweet in which she said that she wouldn’t contest from HP went viral on social media.

In 2021, Kangana tweeted, "I was given the option of Gwalior during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks." 

Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai
byu/Affectionate-Can-310 inBollyBlindsNGossip

She replied to the social media user who wrote,  “Mark my tweet! Kangana Ranaut will fight by-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency...”  The screenshot has been shared by a Redditor with the caption, “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai.”

After the official announcement by BJP, Kangana took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency)."

"I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks", the actress further added. Several of her fans congratulated the actress on beginning her politicar career and said that they are looking forward to her campaign.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. The actress portrays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, which also is her solo directorial debut. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and late Satish Kaushik will be seen portraying important political leaders in the film.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: 2 women 'play' Holi inside Delhi Metro in viral video, DMRC reacts

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

Meet woman who cracked UPSC with AIR 28, became IAS officer in first attempt without coaching, is currently posted as...

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement