JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film HD print leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani starrer dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo has been leaked online and the movie is available in full HD, 1080p quality at various torrents sites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and others. The pirated version of the film leaked within a few hours of the film's theatrical release.

JugJugg Jeeyo has become the latest victim of piracy as the film is available to download from infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, and other torrent websites. The Varun Dhawan starrer is not the first film to have been leaked on such infamous sites. Recently, Kamal Haasan's latest blockbuster Vikram, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Yash' KGF Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, and Ajith Kumar's Valimai have also been a target of torrent sites.

JugJugg Jeeyo opened up this Friday with rave reviews from critics. Even the masses have been talking about the film, and they shared their views on social media. The film was promoted rigorously, and the Nach Punjaabban hookstep has become a rage on social media.

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios.

This film is Varun Dhawan's first theatrical release after the pandemic. His last outing was 2020's Coolie No 1, and it met with negative responses from critics and the masses. On the other side, Kiara Advani's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on to become the year's top grosser.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)