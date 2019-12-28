'It's a horror-comedy': Siddhant Chaturvedi hints at a film with Katrina Kaif

After making a successful debut in 2019 with Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi is on a signing spree. He will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which he is paired opposite debutante Sharvari. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Siddhant also has an untitled romantic film directed by Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Before Gully Boy, Siddhant showed his acting prowess with digital show Inside Edge.

Now, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Sidhant was asked about his forthcoming projects, he went on to share that he has a film with Katrina Kaif too. The handsome hunk stated, "It’s a horror-comedy, yes. I am waiting for the producers to announce the project. I am also doing an action film next year."

On being asked about signing a lot of films after his debut, Siddhant said, "I am inspired by Akshay (Kumar) sir. It’s not easy as I am living with four characters in my head right now."

Meanwhile, when asked about working with Deepika, he went on to say, "I am a huge fan of her. She is a beautiful, talented and amazing person, so I am going to learn a lot from her. On-screen, it will be whatever the script demands. I am expecting something quite intense."

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, the film will be directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home banner Yash Raj Films.