Hera Pheri producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala dies at 91, Ajay Devgn mourns his demise

Photo credit: Twitter

Veteran filmmaker Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala died early Monday morning due to cardiac arrest, his son and producer Firoz Nadiadwala said. He was 91.

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away at 1.40 am at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala was known for backing over 50 Hindi films including 1965 film Mahabharat and hit comedies in the 2000s such as Hera Pheri and Welcome.

He had started his film production and media entertainment company in 1953.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn condoled the demise of the veteran producer on Twitter.

"Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Om Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family," Devgn said in a tweet.