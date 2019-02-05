Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls him ‘my baby’, here’s his response

Abhishek Bachchan is back in action after a sabbatical. His performance was widely appreciated in Manmarziyan. The actor has often revealed that it was his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who suggested that he should take up such roles, and she was absolutely right about that.

Understanding the kind of bond they share and giving some more aww-dorable moments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had the cutest birthday wish for her husband Abhishek. She called him ‘always my baby’ along with sharing a childhood photo of him.

She wrote, “always...My Baby HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY”. After Abhishek read the post, he responded with, “Love you” and a hug and heart emoticon. See his response here:

Aishwarya and Abhishek have completed over a decade of their marriage and warm gestures like these make us believe in love and fairytale stories. The couple, who were friends since 2000, got married seven years later, in 2007. Even today, Aishwarya and Abhishek often go out for a family vacation with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others, or a secret holiday with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, or to celebrate any occasion, including birthdays and New Year.

Soon after Aishwarya wished her husband, Amitabh Bachchan sent out his best wishes to son Abhishek on his blog post. Later on, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a photo of her brother on Instagram, and Navya Naveli Nanda wished the actor happy birthday through an Instagram story. His niece Navya even went on to call him best friend.