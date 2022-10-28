Search icon
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer gets postponed, averts clash with Prabhas' Salaar

Hrithik Roshan announced the new release date of Fighter and shared its first poster on Friday, October 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

Fighter/File photo

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most awaited films in Hindi cinema as it unites the Vikram Vedha actor and the Gehraiyaan actress for the first time on the big screen. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which is touted to be India's aerial action film, has now been postponed and will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Earlier scheduled to release on September 28 next year, the film was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. Now, Fighter will release a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.

Hrithik took to his Twitter account, shared the first poster of the film, and wrote, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter". Anil Kapoor, who plays a major role in the movie, also tweeted, "All systems go! #FIGHTER is cleared for take-off on 25th January 2024! Hold on to your seats and don't let go!".

Director Siddharth Anand's next release Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham releases on the same date next year, i.e. January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after four years and a month as his last theatrical release was Zero in 2018.

READ | Salaar star Prabhas to collaborate with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for action thriller?

Coming back to Fighter, the film will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. The film, paying a tribute to India's armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It will also mark Siddharth's debut as a producer as he is co-producing the film under his banner Marflix Pictures, along with Viacom18 Studios.

Fighter will be the third collaboration between Hrithik and the filmmaker as the two have worked together previously in two blockbusters namely Bang Bang!, an official remake of the American film Knight and Day, and the biggest blockbuster of 2019, War with Tiger Shroff.

