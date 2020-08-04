Fake social media followers scam: Mumbai Police summons rapper Badshah to record statement

Mumbai Police called singer Badhshah in to record his statement in the matter of fake social media followers. Mumbai police have asked Badshah to record his statement and be present at the Crime Branch. It is yet to be clarified by the Mumbai police as to why he is being called.

A few weeks back, Mumbai Police had started tracking down social media pages of high-profile personalities concerning fake and paid followers. There were reports that celebrities that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone were among the eight other top Bollywood personalities who were likely to be interrogated by the Mumbai Police. The high-profile people also include builders and sportspersons along with Bollywood celebs.

In an earlier interview, talking about the racket, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey had said, "We have investigated and found as many as 54 firms involved in this racket. SIT comprising Crime Branch along with Cyber Cell has been formed which will help in investigating this case."

A few days ago, singer Bhumi Trivedi had also lodged a complaint to the police after she found a fake profile created in her name. The imposter created a fake Instagram page of the singer and chatted with people. Moreover, the fraudster also kept the screenshot of the chats and showed it to people to increase followers.

Reports have it, Mumbai Police found that as many as 176 high-profile people, including some Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons, allegedly paid money to get followers.