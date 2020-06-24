Search icon
Divya Khosla lashes out at Sonu Nigam, days after he names her husband Bhushan Kumar in viral video

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla lashes out at Sonu Nigam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2020, 12:07 AM IST

divya khosla kumar, sonu nigam, bhushan kumar, T Series, Atif Aslam, music, Marina Kuwar, Abu Salem, Gulshan Kumar, nepotism

Divya Khosla Kumar lashed out at Sonu Nigam on through a 10-minute-long on her Instagram channel for false allegations against her husband and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar. 

In her Instagram video captioned as "The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam", Divya started off by saying that T-Series has always welcomed and launched new talent in the industry. She also gave her own example and how she promoted new talent in her directorial debut. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

She also questioned Sonu asking if he has launched any new talent in the industry. "You are such a legend. How many people have you given a break to?" And then answers, "No one". Later in the video, Divya even pointed out and clarified certain allegations that Sonu levied on Bhushan in his video from a few days back. 

Recently, Divya had also put out an Instagram story in which she had called Sonu "thankless". She had written, "I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience. God save our world!"

While in another post she had said, "T-Series gave you break in the industry, pushed you ahead. If you had this much problem with Bhushan, then why didn't you speak up earlier? "Why are you doing this for publicity today? I have directed so many videos of your father, for which he was always so thankful. But some people are thankless."

