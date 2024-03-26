Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

Music composer duo Akshay & IP have recreated Choli Ke Peeche and Sona Kitna Sona, and composed the original track Dar Ba Dar for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew.

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, the heist comedy Crew is one of the most-awaited films in the Hindi film industry since its announcement. Apart from its interesting cast, the upcoming film also features an exciting soudtrack consisting of some original compositions and some recreations. Among the recreated tracks, the one that is being talked about the most is Choli Ke Peeche.

Recreated by music composer duo Akshay & IP, Choli Ke Peeche is recreated from the 90s' sizzling track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Anand Bakshi for the 1993 film Khal Nayak. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Akshay & IP shared talked about this recreation.

When asked if they felt any pressure while recreating Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik's iconic 90s' track, Akshay Raheja said, "When we started working on this song, we didn't feel any pressure because we are musicians who come from independent background so we understand that we need to keep the integrity alive of the iconic legendary track." IP Singh added, "When you love the song that you are reimagining, there is a certain respect for the original composers. We tried our best to do it gracefully, to be respectful of the legacy of the song."

Diljit Dosanjh has sung the additional lyrics in the Choli Ke Peeche recreation. Sharing their experience of working with the actor-singer, Akshay recalled, "We did our first session on this track from Los Angeles, but we thought we can still do a better recording take. Diljit was down in Bombay for a single day so we sat with him in a studio and you won't believe, we spent 15-20 mins and we had the whole track with us. It was really fun working with him." "Actually, it was really pleasant working with him. He came, he listened to us, he gave us all the takes we needed, and while leaving, he gave us a lot of encouragement to make our own music", IP added.

Akshay & IP have previously composed famous songs as indie releases and for fashion runways. Crew is their debut as a duo on a Bollywood film. The two of them have also recreated another 90s' hit Sona Kitna Sona Hai, originally composed by Anand-Milind and written by Sameer for the 1997 film Hero No. 1, and composed a new track Dar Ba Dar, sung by B Praak and Asees Kaur, for the film. IP Singh has written the additional lyrics for all their three songs in the heist comedy.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and bankrolled by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Crew releases in cinemas worldwide this Friday on March 29.

