As iconic movie â€˜Sholayâ€™ clocks 46 years, Dharmendra compliments Ramesh Sippy and calls himself â€˜the only bad actor'

On August 15, Sholay, one of India's most iconic films, celebrated its 46th year of release. Ramesh Sippy offered Hindi film the best relationship - Jai and Veeru - the best villain - Gabbar Singh 46 years ago. Overall, the director has given us the best film we've ever seen. Fans continue to use their talks and the friendship of Jai and Veeru as examples.

Ramesh Sippy recently took to his Twitter account and posted a throwback picture and captioned it, “#Sholay completes 46 years today. Time has flown by so quickly. 46 years of unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast &the entire team. Congratulating @SrBachchan, @aapkadharam, @dreamgirlhema, #JayaBachchan, @Javedakhtarjadu, #JagdeepJi, #SanjeevKumar, #AmjadKhan”

Replying to his tweet, Dharmendra wrote, “Rameh, congratulations captain on the completion of 46 years of Sholay. it is you Ramesh, who made Sholay shakaar e Aazam . Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor amongst your talented team of great Artist. To me it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam way.”

‘Sholay' is a 1975 Indian action-adventure film written by Salim–Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, and produced by Salim–Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy. Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) are two criminals recruited by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to apprehend the brutal dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Basanti and Radha, Veeru and Jai's love interests, are played by Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri, respectively. ‘Sholay' is regarded as a classic and one of India's best films. It came in first place in the British Film Institute's vote of the "Top 10 Indian Films of All Time" in 2002. It was chosen the Best Film of the 50th Filmfare Awards in 2005 by the judges.