Anushka Sharma posts first photo after birth of son Akaay, says 'what better way to...'

Anushka Sharma shared her first photo after the birth of her son, Akaay, and it took the internet by storm.

Actress Anushka Sharma has taken the internet by storm as she shared her first photo ever since the birth of her baby boy, Akaay. On Thursday, Anushka dropped her latest photo, which is a promotional post for a smartphone.

In the photo, Anushka is seen wearing a white shirt with blue denim and holding the phone. Anushka shared the photo with the caption, "Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen - what better way to kickstart the day."

Here's the post

As soon as Anushka shared the photo, it went viral, and several netizens praised her look. A fan wrote, "Are Aakay ki mummy kitni sundar hai." Another fan wrote, "Itne din baad." One of the fans wrote, "Queen of Bollywood." A netizen wrote, "Cheeku Bhaiya Is Damn lucky." Another netizen wrote, "Comeback pic after a long time." An internet user called her, "Param sundari."

Anushka and Virat Kohli announced Akaay's birth

On February 15, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The actress and cricketer broke the internet on Tuesday evening, February 20, when they made the special announcement on their Instagram. Virat and Anushka shared a note revealing the name of "Vamika's little brother", and requested for privacy during the "beautiful time" in their lives.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat and Anushka", their note read.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make he comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming film is biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on Netflix this year.