Amid Pathaan's bumper opening, Prakash Raj mocks boycott gang, celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's return

The box office response to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starer Pathaan has left the naysayers shocked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Amid Pathaan's bumper opening, Prakash Raj mocks boycott gang, celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's return
Prakash Raj

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has fulfilled the huge expectations of fans. SRKians are impressed, astonished, and entertained by the comeback of their idol. Siddharth Anand-directed is expected to take the bumper opening, crossing over the 50-crore mark. 

Positive word-of-mouth has hit the boycott Bollywood gang and naysayers like a befitting reply. Haters tried to use social media to spread negativity and sabotage the film. However, the audience reception has proved them wrong. Veteran actor Prakash Raj mocked the boycott gang, called them bigots, celebrated Pathaan, and took a dig at their failed attempts to spread hatred. 

On his Twitter, Prakash wrote, "Hey #BoycotBigots Shhhhhhhhh … #HallaBol King Khan @iamsrk is back.. keep rocking @deepikapadukone #JohnAbraham and team #Pathan...#BesharamRang."

Here's the tweet

Even producer Karan Johar rejoiced at the release of Pathaan. He went gaga about the film. Karan took his feelings to Instagram and wrote a long post. While sharing the movie poster, Karan admitted, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!" 

Karan went gaga over the deadly trio and praised them. "The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham." Karan also applauded director Siddharth's directorial chops, " Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can." Praising his friend-producer Aditya Chopra, Karan added, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!" 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Pathaan is intended to kickstart YRF's Spy Universe, where Pathaan, Tiger (Salman Khan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) will come together for the country. The next instalment of Spy Universe will be Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. 

 

 

