After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

Katrina Kaif has tested positive for coronavirus. Just a day back Katrina's rumoured beau and actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a note on being home quarantined while being in isolation. Vicky wrote, "Despite all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Katrina also informed her followers about her diagnosis via Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Vicky had posted a note on his Instagram as well.

Over the past few weeks, a few celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus. Actors namely Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, and others are COVID-19 positive. Akshay has also been hospitalised in Mumbai since he has been diagnosed. Before them, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also tested positive.

On the other hand, amid the rising cases of coronavirus in India and especially in the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state of Maharastra, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryanvanshi' also postponed the release of the film yet again.

In a statement, the makers said, "The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state."

'Sooryavanshi' also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively.