Taliban-ruled Afghanistan unveils Toyota-powered SUPERCAR Mada 9, see pics

Taliban regime of Afghanistan has revealed the Mada 9, the country's first domestically produced supercar. Despite the lengthy development time (almost five years), the sources indicate that the vehicle is still just a prototype. Engineers from the Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI) in Kabul and ENTOP worked together to create the supercar.

Videos of the vehicle uploaded to various social media accounts have gone popular. Over 1.2 million people watched a video on Twitter of a prototype Mada 9 supercar being encircled by curious onlookers. The footage shows what seem to be Taliban leaders praising the vehicle.

According to a statement made by ATVI's head, Ghulam Haider Shahamat, to Tolo News, the brand-new automobile has an engine from a Toyota Corolla manufactured in Japan. The official was cagey about the vehicle's technical details. But he did say that the car's engine was optimised for top speed. He also confirmed that an electric version of the vehicle is in the works.

Taliban Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said yesterday at the ENTOP headquarters that the car demonstrates the Taliban government's commitment to promoting "religious and modern sciences for its people."

The CEO of the automaker, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, claims that the supercar would "convey the value of knowledge to the people" and boost Afghanistan's standing in the international community. The official release date of the vehicle has not been announced. However, Riza claims that the car would first go to Afghanistan and "one day it will go internationally."