Honda Elevate SUV launching next month, India to be the first to get new Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder rival

The new Honda Elevate SUV will be the company’s first offering in this segment and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Honda Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced that its upcoming SUV will be named as Honda Elevate. The new Honda Elevate SUV will be the company’s first offering in this segment and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and others. Developed as a global model, the Elevate is Honda’s brand new mid-size SUV which will have its world premiere in India next month.

“The All New Elevate represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolizes the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level.” the company said in the statement.

Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs world-wide. The new model incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV. India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate.

