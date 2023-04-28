DNA Special: How upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ touches on conversion mafia, ISIS and ‘love jihad’

Still from the trailer of The Kerala Story (Photo - YouTube)

A major political storm was kicked up during the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which showed the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s, with many claiming that the film was creating religious differences and not showing facts.

Now, a similar ruckus is being kicked up regarding an upcoming movie called ‘The Kerala Story’, which touches on topics such as forced religious conversions, ISIS in Kerala, and the topic of ‘love jihad’, prompting a major protest by many people.

Now the question is what is there in this film, due to which its opposition has started. The basic story of this film is related to people who went from Kerala to join ISIS. The trailer of the film has been released and it gives a short glimpse of the story.

5 such things have been shown in the trailer of 'The Kerala Story', which are –

Love jihad conspiracy has been shown in the film.

In this film, the issue of religious conversion in Kerala has been raised.

In this film, some tricks related to radical Islam have been shown.

In this film, the connection of Kerala and ISIS is shown.

Apart from this, the situation of women trapped in the clutches of ISIS has been shown in the film.

In this film, many visuals and topics have been shown which are termed as provocative. A similar protest was kicked up during the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, when people said that the contents of the film can cause riots in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conspiracy of love jihad has been shown in the film. In this, Muslim clerics are shown instructing some boys to trap Hindu and Christian girls in the name of love in an attempt to convert their religion.

The hijab agenda is also shown in the film. In this, a Muslim girl is advising some of her friends that wearing a hijab does not cause incidents like rape or molestation. In the trailer, it is shown, how this girl's henchmen molest Hindu and Christian girls, and tear their clothes. After that incident, this Muslim girl is brainwashing the rest of the girls.

The trailer of the film shows a Muslim girl coming to live with some other girls, then starts giving them knowledge on Islam. In this way, she is motivating others to adopt Islam. The same girl insults Hindu gods and is seen trying to prove Hinduism wrong in the minds of Hindu girls.

Further, the trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ shows the modus operandi of radical Islam, love jihad, religious conversions taking place in Kerala, and conspiracy to join ISIS. Religious conversion is an issue that has always prevailed in Kerala and is often politicised.

In 2012, the then Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy told the Assembly that 2,667 young women had converted to Islam between 2006 and 2012. Of these, 2195 were Hindu girls, and 492 were Christian girls.

An intelligence report submitted to the Kerala Police in 2016 said that between 2011 and 2016, 6,000 people had converted to Islam in the last five years. Most of them were women. Among women, 76 percent of girls were under 35 years of age.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story’, while touching on a lot of such issues, is expected to cause a political storm in Kerala. ‘The Kerala Story’ is set to be released on May 5, 2023.