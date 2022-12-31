DNA Special: How Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant miraculously survived terrible car crash?

Every day, thousands of incidents of car crashes and road accidents get registered in our country. In the early hours of December 31, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. It was alleged that he had dozed off while driving, which caused him to lose control of his Mercedes SUV.

CCTV footage and photos of the incident surfaced as the news of India’s wicketkeeper batsman broke. In the CCTV footage, Pant’s car can be seen coming at very high speed. As he lost control, the vehicle barged into the divider. Pant claims that the entire car was reduced to ashes in just 6 minutes. But fortunately, Rishabh Pant broke the windscreen of the car in time and came out of it. Otherwise, if there had been a little more delay, Pant's life would have been in danger.

In this video of only 13 seconds, it is clearly known at what speed Pant was driving the Mercedes car. It is being told that the speed of the car at the time of the accident was more than 120 kilometres per hour. The accident took place on the Delhi Highway in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, at around 5.15 am.

People on the spot aided and assisted Rishabh. In the video, Rishabh Pant's car is seen burning, and Pant is lying on the ground with dividers outside the car. It is also being told that when Pant was trying to save his life by getting out of the car, some people, instead of saving him, were stealing money from his bag.

Pictures of Rishabh Pant being admitted to the hospital have also surfaced, in which it is seen that he had a head injury. Along with this, due to the fire in the car, Rishabh Pant has burn wounds on his back and other parts of his body. Pant was initially admitted to a local hospital in Roorkee.

After which, the doctors referred him to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Rishabh was fully conscious in the hospital. From police to doctors, he was talking to everyone properly. After doing his X-ray, doctors noted that he did not have any broken bones, just damage to ligaments and a forehead injury. The condition of this car shows how terrible this accident must have been. Rishabh Pant's quick reflexes helped him save his life.

Rishabh Pant has narrowly survived such a horrific accident because of his five-star safety-featured car. The car in which Pant was travelling is a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 coupe model. This vehicle was registered on September 25, 2019 in Rishabh Pant's name.

This car is capable of reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 5.6 seconds. Many advanced safety features have been provided in this Mercedes, like Intelligent Drive and Attention Assist. Rishabh's car was equipped with six airbags and crash sensors.

Every hour, 18 people lose their lives on the roads due to accidents in the country. According to a report by the Union Ministry of Road Transportation, about 47 road accidents happen every hour in the country, and on average, 18 people lose their lives in these accidents. According to the report, in the year 2021, there were about 4 lakh, 12 thousand, and 432 road accidents across the country. In these accidents, 1 lakh 53 thousand 972 people were killed.