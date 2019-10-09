Headlines

Ahmedabad: Man cheated of Rs 60,000 in pizza refund fraud

According to a complaint filed with the Vastrapur police station, Rushay Shah, 27, a resident of Drive-in had on October 4, 2019, ordered two pizzas from the food delivery app.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

A man ended up losing over Rs 60,000 after he complained about the poor quality of pizza delivered to him through a food delivery app and was offered a refund for the same.

According to a complaint filed with the Vastrapur police station, Rushay Shah, 27, a resident of Drive-in had on October 4, 2019, ordered two pizzas from the food delivery app. The pizzas turned out to be of poor quality and Shah called up the food delivery app helpline number 18001202125. Since no one responded on the said helpline, Shah did not pursue it further.

Later at around 9.30 pm in the evening, Shah got a call from a guy who identified himself as Deepak Sharma and said that he was calling in response to the call made to the food delivery app helpline number. The complaint states that Sharma offered a refund as delivering another Pizza was not as per the company policy.

He then told Shah that he would send him a link in which he had to fill his name, mobile number and google ID to get the refund. Once fills it, he would get a message which had to be forwarded thrice to a given number.

Shah filled the details in and send the message forwarded by Sharma to the said number and immediately Rs 5000 was debited from his SBI bank account. Shah informed Sharma about the money that was debited. Sharma said that it would not be possible that the amount was debited and not credited.

Shah also visited his bank the next day to inform them about the transaction. On October 6, Shah's wife got a call from Sharma stating that indeed there had been a wrongful debit and he would credit the amount as well as the refund. He then again asked Shah to send a message that he would forward to a particular number. This time when he did Rs 9999 was debited from his account five times while Rs 5900 was debited 6th time. Shah then called up Sharma who switched off his cell phone.

MISPLACED POLICY

  • The complaint states that the fraudster offered a refund as delivering another pizza was not as per the company policy.
