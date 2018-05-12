Cannes Film Festival 2018: Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor to attend 'special salute' honouring Sridevi

Indian cinema is making its presence felt at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018. Apart from bollywood's leading ladies including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Huma Quereshi walking down the red carpet in their fashionable best, veteran actress Sridevi will also be honoured with a special salute for her contribution to cinema as part of an event, 'Titan Reginald F. Lewis Film Honours' at Cannes.

After recieving the National Film Award for Best actress for Sridevi, the late actress' family including husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will be attending Cannes Film Festival event scheduled for May 16 at Le Majestic Beach, Cannes.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Boney said 'it's comforting to know that she lives on through her work'. He said, “I’m happy that people from the world over are recognising her body of work and her contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it’s comforting to know that she lives on through her work."

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor had earlier issued an official statement on her posthumous win at National Awards and said, "We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”