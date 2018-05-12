It's Deepika Padukone's second day at Cannes but the plunging-neckline obsession refuses to go

After making noise with her playful sartorial choices on day second, Deepika Padukone swiftly slipped into a sultry Marcell von Berlin black number for the Chopard party hosted on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival on May 11. While the winged-sleeves vied for our attention it was her plunging neckline that made the ensemble stand out. She accessorized the outfit with dainty danglings by Chopard. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani finished the look with heavily kohled eyes and a sleek top-bun.

While Deepika has been lauded for not playing safe this time around, we couldn't help but notice her obsession with plunging necklines.

It started with a radiant candy-striped Tome Nyc maxi on day 1.

The plunging neck-line made a reappearance with her much-talked-about Zuhair Murad number from his latest bridal collection.

#Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 10, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

The neckline was the only highlight of the much-celebrated purple boss-lady pant-suit, apart from its colour ofcourse!

We got an overdose of it in her sexy metallic-gold Alberta Ferretti gown. We aren't complaining, though!

The hot-pink origami Ashi Studio dress had it too!

Such is the obsession that Deepika chose to end her second year at the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand L'Oreal with a maxi that again featured a plunging neckline!

Let's see how long does the obsession go.