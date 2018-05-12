Cannes 2018: First pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's summer ready look are out

Bollywood is certainly shining bright at Cannes Film Festival 2018 with Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Huma Quereshi's stunning appearances at the French Rivera. Now all eyes are going to be on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . World's most beautiful woman is in Cannes for the 17th year in a row and first pictures of Bachchan Bahu's latest outing are out.

Giving out summer vibes, Ash looks fresh as a daisy in pastel colours and sequins. She is representing a cosmetic giant once again and will be sashying down the red carpet on May 12th and 13th but before that the actress kickstarted her Cannes diary in a Manish Arora's outfit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on Instagram on Tuesday and will capturing her memorable moments at the French Rivera. She shared a sneak peak into her gorgeous outfit as well and wrote, 'Feel the light.'

Check out the pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and the two landed in Cannes on Friday. After Ash's red carpet appearances on 12th and 13th May, newly married Sonam Kapoor will also be walking down the Cannes red carpet on May 14th and 15th.

