Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking probe into Sridevi's death

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a probe into Bollywood's iconic diva Sridevi's death in Dubai.

The petition filed by filmmaker Sunil Singh had stated foul play in Sridevi's untimely death.

Earlier, Singh had filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking probe into her death. However, the Delhi HC refused to entertain his petition saying the authorities in India and Dubai have already looked into the incident.

In his petition he stated that Sridevi's death was of national interest.

Sunil had alleged that on enquiries made by him from the hotel staff, officials of the hospital where the 54-year-old actor was taken and others associated with the matter, he had received information which was contrary to what was reported in the media.

The actor had died on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub.

After completing all the formalities in Dubai and Sridevi was brought to India for the last rites and the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed foul play in her death.

"As far as I know, the paperwork from UAE govt were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now,” spokesperson of MEA had said.