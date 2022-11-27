Was Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter predicted by Simpsons in 2015? Here's what happened

Elon Musk and a screenshot of The Simpsons episode.

The Simpsons have, once again, accomplished the impossible. Elon Musk recently tweeted that the Simpsons had correctly anticipated his Twitter takeover in 2015. Elon Musk posted a screenshot from a 2015 animated comedy episode that seemed to make reference to his acquisition of Twitter.

Several episodes of the American comedy ‘The Simpsons’ have predicted future events, some of which have come true, such as the election of Donald Trump and a Super Bowl performance by Lady Gaga.

In his Tweet, Twitter owner Elon Musk shared, “"Simpson's predicts I buy Twitter S26E12."

Lisa Simpson feeds birds in a birdhouse with the message "Home Tweet Home" in the opening scene, as reported by the New York Post. Some of the birds she was feeding were killed by a bald eagle while she was busy with her task. As the eagle, a beloved American emblem, flies out into the distance, Musk arrives on the scene in his rocket ship. The plane's guns kill the eagle.

"Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours," Homer Simpson says before directing Bart to grab his baseball bat.

Musk takes off his space helmet and identifies himself: "Hello, I`m Elon Musk."

The bat is thrown at his head by Homer. Lisa yells, "Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor."

Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12 pic.twitter.com/yVmWGwrYY6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

The camera moves to a modern birdhouse with cutting-edge technology that has drawn several birds."I guess humanity wants its change one birdhouse at a time," Lisa says as Musk re-boards his ship.

Also, READ: Panda enjoys and plays in rain, video goes viral with over 31 million views

Former US President Trump has just declared his intention to run for president again in 2024 as a candidate for the Republican Party. Shortly after the news, Al Jean, the show's producer, posted a clip from 2015 showing Homer Simpson holding a placard that said "Trump 2024."

(With inputs from ANI)