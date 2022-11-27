Search icon
Panda enjoys and plays in rain, video goes viral with over 31 million views

Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a panda playing in the snow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

New Delhi: Don't you think pandas are among the most incredibly cute animals? The internet is brimming with videos of pandas performing mundane tasks with such adorableness that they can melt your heart in seconds. From rolling in the grass to lazing around, pandas are fascinating to watch.  Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a panda playing in the snow. The short clip was posted on Twitter by a user name @Buitengebieden and it has garnered a whooping 31 million views.

The viral footage shows a panda playing in the snow. The poofy animal can also be seen having a good time crawling in the snow.  The way the mammal is having so much fun in the snow, is so captivating to see. “They can’t survive in the wild,” Buitengebieden  captioned the clip on Twitter. 

The video has been posted on November 26 and it has accumulated 31 million views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 217,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens have overflowed the comment section with hearts and love for the adorable panda.

“I think it's called "survival of the cutest",” wrote a Twitter user. “my thoughts too.  They must be the happiest creatures on Earth.  My dream job would be to work as a Panda Nanny.” said another. “I love it..This made my day” expressed a third. ““Oh my God, he  so adorable,” commented a fourth.

