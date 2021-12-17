North Koreans banned from laughing, celebrating birthday, shopping - Here's why

One country that never ceases to amaze us with its rules and regulations for the general public in North Korea. Recently. it announced the citizens of the country have been banned from laughing, celebrating anything and shopping for 10 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il starting Thursday, December 17.

A resident of Sinuiju said North Koreans have been banned from drinking alcohol, laughing, shopping for groceries, or engaging in leisure activities. The government also said that any citizen found violating these norms will be punished adequately.

A citizen of the country said, "In the past, many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again."

These rules not only end at laughing and shopping but no one else will be able to carry out any funeral rites or will be able to mourn the death of their own during these 10 days.

As far as celebrating Kim Jong Il’s life is concerned, the North Korean government has planned a public display of his photography and art, a concert, and an exhibition of a flower named after him, 'Kimjongilia'.