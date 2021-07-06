Headlines

Dalai Lama turns 86: 7 interesting facts about the spiritual leader

Born on July 6, 1935, the Dalai Lama turns 86 today. Here are some interesting facts about the Buddhist spiritual leader on his birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2021, 11:59 AM IST

The 14th Dalai Lama, the figure head of Buddhism, is a well-known and incredibly adored figure around the world. From philosophy and spiritualism to politics and human rights, the man is known for his wisdom and outspokenness.

Perhaps the most popular spiritual leader on the internet, he has spread the message of peace far and wide.

 

 

Born on July 6, 1935, Dalai Lama turns 86 today. Here are some interesting facts about the spiritual leader on his birthday:

  1. Dalai Lama has been in exile for over 60 years. He resides in the Himalayan town of McLeod Ganj in India.
  2. His real name is Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso, shortened as Tenzin Gyatso. His birth name is Lhamo Dhondup. Tibetans call him Gyalwa Rinpoche.
  3. The 14th Dalai Lama is the longest serving and also the oldest among all his predecessors. He is the leader of the Gelug school, the newest school of Tibetan Buddhism.
  4. His family used to speak a modified dialect of Chinese origination from the country’s western province, instead of Tibetan.
  5. He won the Nobel Peace Price in 1989.
  6. Holding a keen interest in machines since childhood, the Dalai Lama loved to repair watches in his years growing up. His choice of career would have been engineering had he not been a monk, he said on one occasion. 
  7. Dalai Lama has, one several occasions, mentioned that he may be the last Dalai Lama and another one would not be discovered. He retired as the political head in 2011, making way for a democratic government.

 

