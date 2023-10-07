Viral video sends chills down spines as man faces off with giant king cobra, watch

A heart-pounding video shared on Instagram has taken the internet by storm. In the video, a daring individual fearlessly seizes the tail of a massive king cobra with bare hands, leading to a flurry of the serpent's wrathful reactions.

The video in question showcases a remarkable, albeit nerve-wracking, encounter between a fearless individual and a massive king cobra. Shared on Instagram, this heart-pounding footage depicts a man, with nothing but his bare hands, seizing the tail of the colossal snake. What ensues is a flurry of the serpent's wrathful reactions, yet miraculously, no harm befalls anyone involved.

The video's shock factor has not gone unnoticed, as it has garnered over 73,000 likes and sparked intense reactions across social media platforms. From awe at the individual's audacity to concerns for the well-being of the king cobra, viewers had a wide range of emotions in response to this extraordinary encounter.

Social media users shared their thoughts on this daring interaction:

One user fervently urged, "Please refrain from disturbing the cobra."

Another confessed, "That reptile looks absolutely majestic, but I wouldn't want to encounter it in real life. I'm sure my blood would run cold."

A third user commended, "Impressive bravery."

Yet another user praised the snake as a "magnificent king."

A fifth user admitted, "It's truly terrifying to watch."