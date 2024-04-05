Viral

This country has made its own sun and it's not China, US, Japan or Russia

This breakthrough holds significant implications for nuclear fusion research, as it aims to replicate the process responsible for the energy generation in stars like the Sun.

South Korean scientists have achieved a milestone in nuclear fusion research using the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) device, often referred to as an "artificial Sun" nuclear fusion reactor. The team of scientists, during tests conducted between December 2023 and February 2024, successfully attained plasma temperatures of 100 million degrees Celsius for 48 seconds, as reported by CNN. The facility had a previous record of 30 seconds, set in 2021. This temperature is seven times that of the Sun's core, which is 15 million degrees Celsius. Director of the KSTAR Research Center, Si-Woo Yoon, attributed this success to thorough hardware testing and campaign preparation despite the challenges posed by the unstable nature of high-temperature plasma. The team aims to extend this duration to 300 seconds by 2026, aiming for sustained plasma temperatures of 100 million degrees Celsius. Si-Woo Yoon said, “KSTAR’s work will greatly help in securing the projected performance in ITER operations on time and advancing the commercialisation of fusion energy. This breakthrough holds significant implications for nuclear fusion research, as it aims to replicate the process responsible for the energy generation in stars like the Sun. Unlike traditional energy production methods, nuclear fusion does not emit carbon or other pollutants, offering a promising avenue for combating global warming.

