NASA's latest snapshot of 'planetary besties' Pluto and Charon captivates internet

NASA's recent image showcasing the celestial duo of Pluto and its moon Charon has taken the internet by storm.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

In its ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of outer space, NASA has once again captivated the attention of netizens with a stunning image featuring the celestial companions, Charon and Pluto. The latest snapshot, shared by the space agency, has ignited a viral sensation across social media platforms, leaving countless individuals intrigued by the beauty and wonder of the cosmos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

In the shared image, Charon, the largest of Pluto's five moons, takes center stage, revealing its captivating features against the backdrop of space. With Charon spanning an impressive 754 miles (1,214 km) in diameter, and Pluto measuring approximately 1,400 miles wide, the duo presents a mesmerizing spectacle, separated by a distance of 12,200 miles (19,640 km).

Accompanying the image, NASA provided insights into the unique dynamics between Pluto and its moon, Charon. "At half the size of Pluto, Charon stands as the largest known satellite relative to its parent body," the space agency remarked. Notably, the phenomenon of mutual tidal locking ensures that the same faces of Charon and Pluto perpetually gaze upon each other, adding to the celestial intrigue.

Describing the intricate details of the image, NASA highlighted Charon's predominantly grey complexion, accentuated by a reddish north polar region. The lunar surface is adorned with impact craters, while a distinct ridge divides its top and bottom halves diagonally, adding to its celestial allure.

Shared on March 22, the post has garnered widespread attention, accumulating over five lakh views and a plethora of comments from fascinated onlookers. Social media users took to platforms like Instagram to express their awe and appreciation for the breathtaking snapshot.

One user exclaimed, "This is why I love NASA! If you ever tire of Earth's sights, they've got photos of the unimaginably distant and beautiful universe for you."

Another user expressed gratitude, stating, "I'm truly fortunate to witness this in my lifetime. Pluto and Charon are undeniably magnificent, both literally and figuratively!"

A third commenter marveled at the cosmic dance of Charon and Pluto, writing, "What a delightful ode to Charon! It's astounding how they twirl together in their celestial ballet, forming an unparalleled double dwarf planet system."

Echoing similar sentiments, another user remarked, "Charon bears a striking resemblance to our moon! Truly a sight to behold!"

